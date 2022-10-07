StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

