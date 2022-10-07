StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Price Performance
China Online Education Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
