Benchmark Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

CNK stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

