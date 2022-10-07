Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

