Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,708.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,506.99 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,626.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

