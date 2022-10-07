Piper Sandler Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $40.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,896,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,284,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.