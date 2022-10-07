Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $120.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Insider Activity

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.