BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,925.02.
NYSE:BHP opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
