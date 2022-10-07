BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,925.02.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

