Citigroup Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $27.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.