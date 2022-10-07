Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Lowered to $7.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIM. Barclays decreased their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $16.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,110,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

