Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.
BFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Bread Financial Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.