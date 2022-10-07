Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

BFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

