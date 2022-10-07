Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $227.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $222.61 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.86.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

