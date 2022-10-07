Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Shares of BC opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $3,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

