Needham & Company LLC Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.