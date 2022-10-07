Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.28). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.11), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares changing hands.
Clipper Logistics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 848.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a PE ratio of 37.70.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
