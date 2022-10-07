Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3,609.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 416,549 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

