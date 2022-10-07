Morgan Stanley Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $6.30

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 330,072 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

