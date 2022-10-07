Cowen Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $208.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.48. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.