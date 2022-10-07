Citigroup Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $251.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE APD opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

