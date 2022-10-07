The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $18.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of WOOF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

