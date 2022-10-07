Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.