Barclays Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

