Barclays Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $50.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.
BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
