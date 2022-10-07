Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 37,944 shares trading hands.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

