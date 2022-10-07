Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.31. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 132,802 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

