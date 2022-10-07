KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.22

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $14.19. KDDI shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 157,919 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.08.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

