H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.53. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,815 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

