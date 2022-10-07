NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

