Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.