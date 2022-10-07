Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,174,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.