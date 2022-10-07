Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

ADAP stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.