Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
ADAP stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,500.43% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
