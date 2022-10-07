Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Oppenheimer

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of APPS opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

