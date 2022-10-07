Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

