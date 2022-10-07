Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

