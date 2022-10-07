CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.07. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 324,795 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

