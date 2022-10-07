Hovde Group Trims Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

