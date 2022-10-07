Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.90. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 33,629 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
