Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.90. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 33,629 shares trading hands.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

