Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.70. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2,760 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.