ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.98

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.98 and traded as low as $27.68. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 22,966 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,240.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

