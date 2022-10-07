Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.70

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.70 and traded as low as $125.80. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 7,139,464 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70.
Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.