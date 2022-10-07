RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

