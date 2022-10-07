Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

