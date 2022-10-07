Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.12%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

