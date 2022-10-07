Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Jamf Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.59.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
