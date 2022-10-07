Piper Sandler Lowers Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target to $24.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

