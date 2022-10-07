Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $46.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

JEF opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

