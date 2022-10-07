Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.25. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 340,023 shares traded.

Jones Soda Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

