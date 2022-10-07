The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $23.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

