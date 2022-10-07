M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

