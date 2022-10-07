Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $62.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

MU opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

