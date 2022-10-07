MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $504.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer to $504.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

Shares of MSCI opened at $436.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.83. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

