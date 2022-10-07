Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Raised to $20.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 365,639 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 152.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 31.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 453,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 107,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

